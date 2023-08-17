Burn ban issued at all Mississippi state parks, fishing lakes

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) has issued a statewide burn ban at all state parks and state fishing lakes until further notice.

The ban comes in response to dry weather and prohibits all open fires, such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning.

Visitors are still allowed to use propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters or charcoal grills.

Anyone found burning while the ban is in effect could face a fine from $100 to $500.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.