Burns Estate Planning: Missed opportunities in the market

We are in 2023, and we see that the S&P is up 20% YTD. Now, that is great news after a tough 2022, but what do you tell people right now that may wonder, “Is it too high to jump back in? Did I miss the boat?” when it comes to investment opportunities during this situation?

Unfortunately I would say that, yes, you missed the boat sadly in this situation. Which is why we don’t recommend “trying to time the market” For example, go back to covid 2020- March dropped 40% and recovered 50% in the same month. Same with the 2022 pullback. People are always trying to analyze what is going to happen, but on a long enough timeline, you will consistently lose by making decisions based on what you think will happen. Warren Buffet said it best: “Time in the market, beats timing the market”

We’ve all definitely heard this expression before, but what about investors thinking about entering the market right now while it is up so high YTD?

First and most importantly, a person needs to know how much exposure they are comfortable taking, and how will this investment affect your overall portfolio? Second, you should have a strategy, and does this investment support that strategy? Lastly, you want to dollar cost average into the market in case there is a massive fluctuation on the horizon.

Dollar cost average? What does this mean exactly?

For example, if you decide to invest 100K into the market then instead of investing the entire 100K at once, invest increments across a predetermined span of time, like splitting it up into 5 purchases over 5 months. This also gives you the ability to potentially take advantage of an unforeseen downturn.

So what you’re saying is even though it may feel a bit apprehensive to invest at this time, to do so with caution?

Yes, the good news is that the market is running and the majority is green. But we always encourage to sit own with a financial professional to help figure out when, where, and how to invest

