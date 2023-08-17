City official talks more about upcoming Bienville Square park renovations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bienville Square in downtown Mobile will be closed for the next few months for renovations. FOX10 learned more about what you can expect to see when the park reopens.

“It’s actually quite a transformation for Bienville Square,” said Carol Hunter, a member of the board of directors for the Downtown Parks Conservancy.

In a few months, Mobile’s historic Bienville Square park will look a little different.

“It was time to really upgrade the park a little bit. It has undergone some changes in its, you know, in its 150 plus year history,” Hunter explained. “This won’t be a radical change because we know the people love the square as it is. But we are going to make some upgrades that will bring it into the way 21st century users want to use public space.”

Plans have been in the works for years for upgrades to the park. After city council approved a contract for renovations, construction will finally begin next week.

“The central plaza will be enlarged a little bit it won’t be a lot larger because we have to accommodate the trees that are here,” said Hunter. “But what we want is to create a little more hardscape so that when there are events here people aren’t standing in the landscaping…it will be paved with beautiful blue stone and granite.”

RENDERING OF BIENVILLE SQUARE RENOVATIONS (CAROL HUNTER, DOWNTOWN PARKS CONSERVANCY)

Renovations will also include installation of Ketchum Fountain with new lighting, a new pumping system and new filtration.

“One of the biggest changes people will see is that the square is going to be divided into different areas,” Hunter adds. “There will be a seat wall that will enclose what we call a central lawn and that will be in all of the sections of the park. It’s a brick seat wall about 24 inches tall and it will greatly expand the seating options.”

Contractors will start Monday, spending three days installing fences around the park for safety. Construction will begin right after, lasting well into early 2024.

