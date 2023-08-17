Daphne’s May Day Park reopens despite kayak launch problems

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After several months of work on new drainage, and pier repairs, Daphne’s May Day Park is once again open to visitors. It’s one of the Jubilee City’s most popular spots on the bay and folks out enjoying the day Thursday, August 17, 2023 were glad to see it back open.

“This was our favorite spot to go,” said Sandra Eldridge. “I always brought my grandson every morning and he plays in the playground and then, we came out here on the pier and so, yeah. We’re really happy to see it opened back up.”

“I think it’s great,” added Greg Courtney. “The floating dock’s a great idea because everybody needs access to the bay and with that, you know, the handicapped shouldn’t be an issue if you enjoy the water.”

The floating dock Courtney referred to is the new kayak launch and while it is handicap accessible, the issue with it right now is that only one ramp is open. Just a couple days after opening the park, one of the launch platforms broke free and floated off. The city recovered it and is now trying to get the manufacturer to replace it.

Left side of kayak launch broke free after opening - Daphne pressing manufacturer to replace (Hal Scheurich)

“It was a big shock to us, and our guys ran down there, was able to get it. We’ve contacted the manufacturer. We’re saying it’s a manufacturer defect. They know about it. They’re looking into it,” assured Daphne mayor, Robin LeJeune. “They haven’t quite said they agree with us, but they know there’s an issue with a brand-new kayak breaking off and going out into the bay.”

The good news is that while that’s hashed out, there is still one launch open. May Day regular, Sandra Eldridge said she’s looking forward to trying it out.

“I’m glad that they’re fixing it back and I think everyone’s going to enjoy it. I know I’m going to love the kayak launch,” Eldridge said.

“Go down. Enjoy the park. Enjoy May Day,” LeJeune encouraged. “See what we’ve done and then, just get ready. Get ready for Bayfront.”

There’s much going on at Bayfront Park, which remains closed. Mayor LeJeune said all the work there is on schedule and the park should be opened back up sometime in November. In the meantime, businesses in that area like Waggy Tail and Moe’s Original Barbeque remain open.

