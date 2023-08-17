Fairhope water customers are still in Phase 3 of emergency water conservation plan

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Public Utility customers listen up! The city wants to remind you that it’s still in mandatory Phase 3 of the emergency water conservation plan.

Phase 1 is voluntary. Phase 2 is mandatory but not as strict as phase three, which is where we are.

Rules include no irrigation at all. Customers are not allowed to wash their cars on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

If you have a pool, you can only fill it on Monday and Wednesday if you have an odd-numbered address. And on Tuesday and Thursday for even-numbered addresses.

You’re also not allowed to wash sidewalks, streets, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, or other paved areas.

“It’s been an issue since moved in, and they keep saying they’re going to fix it, and nothing ever happens. And now we have no water to irrigate with. Everything in my yard is dying and they are not keeping us up to date we had that big rain did that help, did it not?” Joan Nuber

Customers say it can be frustrating especially since neighbors in nearby Daphne don’t have the same issues.

“It’s very frustrating because if they can handle it why are we not handling it we should have the expertise just like they have,” Nuber said.

Customers in violation of these rules may be issued a citation. And fines could be up to 500 dollars. We have reached out to the city of Fairhope for comment. We haven’t heard back.

