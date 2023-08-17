Fulton County DA has eyes set on March trial for Trump, according to new court filings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is aiming to start former President Donald Trump’s trial March 4, 2024, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

The proposed date is one week before the state’s presidential primary.

The document filed has not been signed by the judge, so it is only a proposal. Willis is also proposing that arraignments for the defendants happen the week of Sept. 5.

Attorney Chris Timmons has tried RICO cases in Georgia for more than a decade, and says they’re often lengthy and complicated. The State may be ready, but he says some of the named defendants are just now hiring legal counsel.

“I think that’s ambitious,” Timmons said. “So you’ve got people who know nothing about this case coming into it quickly. But it would be unlikely that they could be prepared for trial and the defendant that they’re defending to get a fair trial if they have to go to trial in March.”

Regardless of when the arraignment is set for, all 18 people charged in the case will still be expected to surrender to Fulton County authorities by noon on Friday, August 25.

Defense attorneys can still argue to change the date of both the arraignment and the actual trial, and the final say will ultimately be up to presiding Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

There are also lingering questions about where the trial will take place. On Tuesday, Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff, requested that his trial be moved to federal court. It could impact the case in many ways, but mainly by widening the jury pool beyond Fulton County.

“If the federal court agrees that it belongs in federal district court, then the jury pool will be drawn not just from the entire northern district, which goes all the way up to Dillard, Georgia up in the mountains, but from the Atlanta division within the northern district,” said Charlie Bailey, a former assistant district attorney in Fulton County. “It’s got a little bit more of the suburbs in it, but I don’t know that it really, in this case, that it makes a big difference.”

Fulton County is one of the most heavily Democratic areas in the state. President Joe Biden won the county with nearly 70% of the vote in 2020, and defense attorneys have expressed concern that a jury pool pulled from the area might be biased toward the defendants.

A change in venue would also mean no cameras would be allowed inside the proceeding, as no videography or photography is allowed in federal courtrooms. However, Willis would still prosecute the case as the charges would remain state-level offenses.

It’s also unlikely a move to federal court would do anything to change the nature of pardon power in the event of a conviction. Georgia handles pardons through a state board that decides pardons and paroles and would have complete authority to pardon defendants or not.

Because the indictment is a racketeering case, all 19 defendants will go through trial together. But some have better cases for moving their trial to federal court, Bailey said.

“The particular argument he’s attempting to make is by virtue of him being a federal officer,” he said. “Well of course, not everybody on that indictment was employed by the federal government, so that’s not going to be available to them.”

Trump was indicted along with 18 other people by a grand jury in Fulton County. The indictments surround Trump’s alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. President Joe Biden became the first Democratic candidate to win Georgia since Bill Clinton.

Trump himself was indicted on 13 charges. They include violation of the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and forgery.

RELATED: FULL COVERAGE OF THE INDICTMENT

The grand jury did not decide Trump’s guilt. They weighed the evidence and decided there was enough evidence to press charges against Trump and the other 18 individuals, including lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Lawyers for former Trump are in “ongoing negotiations” with the Fulton County DA’s office regarding details of his surrender, two sources familiar with the talks tell CNN. He has until Friday, Aug. 25.

As of now, they have not yet landed on a date for when Trump will surrender, the sources said.

Trump is already scheduled to stand trial in March in the separate New York case involving dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. He’s scheduled to stand trial in May in the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith alleging he illegally hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarted government efforts to return them.

Atlanta News First is committed to bringing you the most extensive, fair and balanced coverage of former President Donald Trump’s historic indictment in Fulton County.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.