Highs will climb to upper 90s today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The dreaded heat dome is moving back over the eastern United States, and that’s going to influence our weather by the end the week, weekend and into next week.

Highs will climb to the upper 90s this afternoon and could hit 100 starting tomorrow. As the humidity rises, we will see morning temps get back into the upper 70s/low 80s by Friday morning. That could send “feels like” temps up to 110 degrees. Rain chances stay minor with only 20-30% coverage Sunday through Tuesday.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances in the Atlantic. Both have 60% chances of developing and are tracking northwest. One disturbance in the Gulf still has a 20% chance to develop. We’ll watch these very closely!

