Advertise With Us
Hire One

Highs will climb to upper 90s today

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The dreaded heat dome is moving back over the eastern United States, and that’s going to influence our weather by the end the week, weekend and into next week.

Highs will climb to the upper 90s this afternoon and could hit 100 starting tomorrow. As the humidity rises, we will see morning temps get back into the upper 70s/low 80s by Friday morning. That could send “feels like” temps up to 110 degrees. Rain chances stay minor with only 20-30% coverage Sunday through Tuesday.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances in the Atlantic. Both have 60% chances of developing and are tracking northwest. One disturbance in the Gulf still has a 20% chance to develop. We’ll watch these very closely!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
Mobile County public school teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with...
Mobile County Public School teacher behind bars after allegedly shooting into a vehicle with 4 people inside
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes

Latest News

Midday Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 17, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 17, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 17, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday Aug. 17, 2023
Next weather for Wednesday, Aug 16 from FOX10 News
Drier air brings temporary relief from oppressive heat
Next weather for Wednesday, Aug 16 from FOX10 News
Next Weather for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 from FOX10 News