Hot conditions to blast back into region

(WALA) - Our brief period of heat relief has come to an end, and the heat dome is about to take control. An expansive upper-level high-pressure system is expected to continue to strengthen over the next few days. This large ridge of high pressure will reduce rain chances for most of the central United States, while areas like California and Florida will experience tropical downpours. We will also be keeping an eye on the tropics over the next few days, as a low-pressure system is expected to move to our south and bring rain to the Florida peninsula and parts of the Gulf Coast.

THE DAYS AHEAD:

As the ridge strengthens to our north, temperatures will rise day by day in our area. Friday will be the first day when we really start to feel the significant heat once again. High temperatures across the area are expected to be near 99 degrees. Thankfully, we remain in some relatively drier air for the next day or so, keeping our heat indices only around 105 degrees. Friday is also expected to be dry. In fact, rain chances remain low through the weekend with high pressure in control.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The tropics are heating up, which is typical for this time of year. We have a couple of systems we are watching in the Atlantic, and another that will enter the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend. It is this system that may cause some higher rain chances in our area on Monday, but no major impacts are expected at this time.

The system that will be entering the Gulf of Mexico will be moving quickly to the west as the flow aloft pushes it along the edge of the huge heat dome across the central U.S. This means that the system should not have a lot of time to strengthen over the warm Gulf waters, and will likely not impact our area. However, the increased moisture associated with this system may push a few showers and storms into our area on Monday. For now, we can anticipate the chance for a few spotty downpours on Monday. However, this may change depending on the track of this plume of moisture. Stay tuned to the forecast for regular updates. Once again, there are no major impacts expected for the FOX10 viewing area at this time.

We are also tracking a couple of tropical waves far out in the Atlantic at this time. These waves have a medium chance to develop into our next named system, but rampant dry air across the Atlantic will likely prevent these systems from getting very far.

BEACH FORECAST:

Heat returns to our Gulf Coast beaches in the coming days, with heat indices reaching near 102 degrees and an extreme UV index. There is a low risk of rip currents for the next few days, but pay attention to local beach flags for the best indication of conditions. Stay hydrated and cool if you plan to visit the beaches in the near future.

Later this weekend, we will be watching for an increased risk of rip currents courtesy of the tropical wave moving to our south.

