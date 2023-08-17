MCSO re-opens missing person cold case from 1998

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office re-opened a missing person cold case involving the disappearance of Debra Pritchett.

Pritchett was 26 when she went missing back in January 1998.

The last time anyone heard from her was on Jan. 29, 1998 when she left a message on a friend’s answering machine saying her nursing classes were canceled for the day.

After receiving some information about the case, MCSO earlier this week conducted an excavation of land where Pritchett last resided in on Auble Moody Road in Wilmer. But it came up unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about Debra Pritchett’s disappearance is asked to call 251-574-8633 or go to the MCSO’s website.

