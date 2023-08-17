Advertise With Us
Mobile County jury convicts man in 2020 Mardi Gras shooting that killed man, paralyzed woman

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury has found Anthony Orr guilty of multiple charges in connection with a 2020 Mardi Gras shooting that killed a man and left a woman paralyzed, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Orr was convicted of murder, attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The incident happened on Feb. 24, 2020. Authorities said Orr shot and killed Eldred Hall and permanently paralyzed Valerie Reed after a Mardi Gras parade in downtown Mobile.

Orr’s sentencing is set for Oct. 5.

