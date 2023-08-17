Advertise With Us
Mobile Police: Man Wanted for Slashing, Pouring Flammable Liquid on Victim

Investigators Say Jarrod Henderson is Charged with Assault
By Byron Day
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Usually, things are fairly quiet at one, popular homeless area near the overpass at Pleasant Valley Rd, and Montlimar Drive. But early this past Friday morning, that wasn’t the case. According to police, one man escaped with his life, after being slashed, then having a flammable liquid poured over him. Investigators are looking for 33 year old Jarrod Henderson. They say he’s the guy that did it.

According to M-P-D, Henderson, and another man were having an argument, which quickly escalated. They say Henderson first slashed the victim several times.. then poured the flammable liquid over him. One match, and the guy may have caught fire. Instead, they tell FOX10 News, Henderson set fire to the man’s sleeping area in the homeless camp, then ran away. The victim is recovering, but Henderson has vanished.

Jerrod Henderson is 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds. He’s charged with Assault, as well as Criminal Mischief. Henderson has a long rap sheet including drug use, and domestic violence. If you know where Henderson is, don’t approach him. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you call.

