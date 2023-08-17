Advertise With Us
MPD makes arrest in the shooting of a 6-year-old on Azalea Road

FOX10 Breaking News
FOX10 Breaking News
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they have made an arrest in the shooting on Azalea Road that left a 6-year-old critically injured.

Officials said Zaire Hughes, 19, has been identified as the suspect and was arrested Wednesday night.

Hughes is charged with first degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to authorities.

