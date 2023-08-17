Murphy Football scrimmages in full pads ahead of Game Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Murphy Panthers put on full pads today for an active scrimmage ahead of their season opener with the Daphne Trojans on August 24th. First year head coach Justin Hannah is looking to turn things around for the program. Last season, Murphy went 2-7 and finished 7th in class A Region 1, so today there are some things he needs to see.

“Who can tackle consistently? Who can catch consistently? Which quarterback can actually lead our offense up and down the field? What type of a senior do we have on defense that can take charge and get people lined up? just those few things and we are just going to go from there, see what we have, and build on it.”

Hannah’s motto since taking the head coaching job has been “It’s a New Day at Murphy” and he’s setting a new standard. The players wore button downs and ties to school ahead of today’s scrimmage. If someone wasn’t wearing a shirt and tie, he wasn’t able to play.

Murphy High School football team (Coach Justin Hannah)

“I have to teach them how to approach situations and how to approach every day as a game day. They bought into it, and they just look really, really nice. I’m trying to implement class and character in my C’S, my seven C’s; committed, consistent, character, change, culture.”

The Panthers have a difficult schedule in the first few weeks of the season. Week two they’ll host reigning 6A state champion Saraland before they travel to Theodore for week three, followed by St. Paul’s, McGill-Toolen, and Gulf Shores.

