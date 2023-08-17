One month after deadly Birmingham fire station attack, no arrests made, Station 9 remains closed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than a month since the deadly attack at Birmingham’s Fire Station 9, and still there have been no arrests.

“Life changing, career changing, we’re just trying to get back to a sense of normalcy whatever that new normal may be,” says Captain Orlando Reynolds with Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

For the company of Birmingham’s Station 9, the new normal is operating out of Station 8 in Kingston. Following the deadly shooting that took place at their building back in July, the company of Birmingham’s Station 9 were operating out of Station 23 in Inglenook.

“The event happened there, so we’re trying to make sure that station is ready for those men and women when it is time for them to move to be as comfortable as possible.”

Station 9′s company continues to serve the Norwood community while operating out of Kingston’s location.

Capt. Reynolds says operations are running smooth as the firefighters continue to adjust.

“We’re still in a healing process, morale is good with the understanding of, we had to lay Mr. Melton to rest and we were very saddened,” Reynolds says, “on the other hand we have Firefighter Jones who is at home healing with his family.”

Meanwhile, CrimeStoppers says in the time between now and the shooting, they’ve received 20 tips. They are urging anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We really do need to turn our attention back to this case, there is still a need for information,” says Bob Copus with CrimeStoppers. “A lot of good information has come in, but more is needed; send that in because we need to get this case solved.”

CrimeStoppers says a $45,000 reward, including $21,000 from the organization, is still available for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case. They say your tips will always be anonymous.

