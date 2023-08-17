Parents honor son’s memory by providing protective gear to high school football teams

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WALA) -For Brian and Kathy Haugen it’s all about protecting young athletes from devastating injuries like the one that happened to their son Taylor during the 2008 kickoff classic. Taylor, a wide receiver for Niceville, went up to catch a pass but was hit from two angles at the same time. His mother Kathy was in the crowd watching.

“He tried to go back into the huddle, but his coach called him off and when he turned around to run off the field, I knew then it was serious,” said Kathy Haugen. “His liver was basically crushed, and he bled out internally,” said Brian Haugen.

The loss of their only son was devastating. But out of that pain came a purpose.

“People always say if it happened to me, I would have found a rock and hidden underneath it and we tried but it didn’t work,” said Brian Haugen. “I think the Lord had bigger plans and He’s been known to move a rock from time to time.”

Kathy says she started researching equipment that could protect a player’s ribs. She found that not all high school teams and parents knew about it and wanted to change that.

“She said like a dozen times I want to outfit every kid in the country, and I said you know you can’t do that right and finally I said you’re not going to give up on this are you and she says nope,” added Brian Haugen.

That’s how the Taylor Haugen Foundation started. Since 2011 the Haugen’s say they have fitted over 7,000 kids in 18 states. Today they came back to Niceville High School to fit Taylor’s former team with rib protecting shirts ahead of the 2023 season.

“To be back here on that anniversary is just really amazing,” said Haugen. “It’s a great feeling to know that I think we made a difference today. We helped make sure that what happened to T isn’t going to happen Friday.”

All 168 Freshman, JV, and Varsity football players were outfitted with the new shirts. The Haugen’s say today was an emotional experience, but they’re happy to keep Taylor’s name alive by keeping others safe.

“The kids’ acknowledgment of T and the memory of his don’t quit never give up mentality and his motto kind of lives on that’s a good thing for everybody I think,” said Haugen.

