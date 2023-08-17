Pet industry trends to keep your furry friend healthy, happy, and pampered

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pets are undeniably cherished members of our families, and ensuring their happiness, health, and comfort is a top priority. In today’s world, our furry, feathered, and scaly companions live the good life alongside us, and we strive to provide them with the very best—from their favorite treats to specialized diets, stylish collars, interactive toys, and even high-tech gadgets. But what’s the next big thing for your beloved pet?

That’s where SuperZoo comes in, the pet industry’s premier retail event that sets the stage for the latest trends and groundbreaking new products ready to elevate your pet’s lifestyle to new heights! With pet spending on the rise, the range of trending products is ever-expanding—from pet health solutions and grooming tools to groundbreaking advancements featuring automation and artificial intelligence, the possibilities to enhance your pet’s life are endless.

To catch us up on some of the new trends is Christine Johnson, the Pet Trend Expert. She joined us live from the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, where SuperZoo took center stage. Organized by the World Pet Association, the nation’s oldest and most trusted association in pet retail, SuperZoo is the pet industry’s largest and most comprehensive pet retail event in North America.

