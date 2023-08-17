Advertise With Us
Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend

A man was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said. (KVVU)
By Cody Lee and Gray News staff
Aug. 16, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of killing his girlfriend at their residence in the central Las Vegas Valley Monday evening.

Officers responded to the residence near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway and located a man, identified as James Gina III, 50, and a deceased female victim.

Officers said SWAT also responded to the home.

According to police, detectives were able to establish that Gina was the victim’s boyfriend and the suspect in the case.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon.

It is unclear what led up to the deadly shooting.

