Prichard PD investigating homicide at Alabama Village

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police said they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Alabama Village early Thursday morning.

Officials said they were dispatched to the area around 6 a.m. in reference to one shot and discovered a deceased male.

The investigation is ongoing, but the victim was identified as Ji’Taveis Demar Thomas, 22, according to police.

Prichard Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (251) 452-2211.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.