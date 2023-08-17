Advertise With Us
Prichard PD investigating homicide at Alabama Village

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police said they are investigating a homicide that occurred in Alabama Village early Thursday morning.

Officials said they were dispatched to the area around 6 a.m. in reference to one shot and discovered a deceased male.

The investigation is ongoing, but the victim was identified as Ji’Taveis Demar Thomas, 22, according to police.

Prichard Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (251) 452-2211.

