Saints travel to California to workout with the Chargers

Chargers and Saints will play Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. on FOX 8.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re in sunny California where the Saints will hold joint practices with the L.A. Chargers on Thursday and Friday.

This isn’t the first time these two teams have conducted these workouts. The familiarity, weather, and frankly the quality competition are big reasons why the Saints were eager to do it again.

“Yeah, look a little bit. We played the Chargers last year in the preseason. Brandon (Staley) and I kind of communicated that we’d love to come back out there and work against those guys. I think it’s been a good trip for us. It gives us an opportunity to kind of get out of the elements here a little bit, cooler weather, and get a chance to work against a good football team,” said Dennis Allen.

The last time the Saints were here was back in 2019. They got good work then, and the hope is they’ll get good work in now.

