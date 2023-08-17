6-year-old shooting victim ‘stable’ but has a long road to recovery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 6-year-old boy is still lying in a hospital bed after being shot on Tuesday.

The child is three days into recovery after police say he was struck by gunfire several times at a Mobile apartment.

The victim’s mother, Nelissa Franks, says her son is stable but has a long road to recovery. She says while she’s relieved the suspect is behind bars, her quest for justice is just beginning.

MPD arrested a suspect, 19-year-old Zaire Hughes, late Wednesday night. Hughes faces serious charges of first-degree assault and discharging a gun in an occupied building.

Police say the child was hit three times while he was sleeping in his home at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road early Tuesday morning.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says the attack was targeted. Chief Prine says the boy was not the planned target, but he believes someone else in the apartment was.

“We do not believe this is a random act of violence. We believe both the victim’s family and the perpetrators involved in this shooting are known to each other,” said Chief Prine.

FOX10 News sat down with Franks, the little boy’s mother, who has been anxiously awaiting an arrest. Franks says while she’s happy Hughes is in custody, she’s hoping his charges will be upgraded.

In the meantime, Franks tells us she believes there are other suspects out there, and she’s hoping all of them are brought to justice.

Jail records shows Hughes’s bond hearing is set for Friday. This is an ongoing investigation.

