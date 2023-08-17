Some Mobile County jail employees feel cut out of harassment settlement

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several current and former corrections officers at Mobile County Metro Jail are objecting to a proposed sexual harassment settlement, arguing that the agreement unfairly excludes them.

The U.S. Department of Justice reached the settlement in April with the Sheriff’s Office and corrections officers who filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office failed to prevent prisoners from harassing female corrections officers.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose gave preliminary approval to the settlement in May, but she scheduled a “fairness hearing” for Aug. 25 to hear any objections. Lawyers who negotiated the settlement asked her this week to approve the pact.

“The Agreement is a product of lengthy negotiations held after substantial, hard-fought litigation, including the completion of extensive fact and expert discovery and summary judgment briefing,” the lawyers wrote in a joint motion. “The Agreement is a reasonable compromise between the Parties and resolves highly complex legal and factual issues and represents a balancing of the goals and interests of the Parties against the costs, uncertainties, and delays inherent in further contested litigation.”

Several current and former corrections officers submitted written objections, complaining the agreement unfairly excludes them. Five women argue the settlement should cover women who suffered harassment by inmates prior to Jan 1, 2011. Lawarner Bernard, who worked as a corrections deputy for 11 years until she retired in July 2010 – putting her just outside the time window in the settlement.

“They did it to all of us,” she told FOX10 News. “All of the females were subjected to this. So, I don’t think they should stop at 2010. If we all worked there, we should all be entitled.”

Under the agreement, the named plaintiffs will each receive $35,000 plus a portion of their attorney’s fees. The remainder of the $2.02 million that the Sheriff’s Office agreed to put up would be distributed to other eligible employees and former employees who submit claims.

The Sheriff’s Office also agreed to take a number of steps to prevent inmates from sexually harassing the jailers.

The motion to approve the settlement argues urges the judge to reject the objections made by Bernard and four others left out because they did not work as corrections officers or corporals from Jan. 1, 2011, until the time that parties agreed to the settlement in April of this year.

“Although it is possible that Jail employees experienced harm from inmate sexual misconduct before January 1, 2011, there must be a limit to the recovery period,” the motion states. “The very essence of a settlement is that it is a compromise between parties; it cannot cover every conceivable recovery angle.”

Bernard said she endured almost daily harassment from inmates, who would expose themselves to her, shout lewd comments and make obscene gestures.

“It was terrible,” she said. “It was to a point that, you know, write-ups was not doing anything for them. They didn’t even care about the write-ups. … It just continued. It seemed like it got worse and worse as years went by, but nothing, nothing ever happened to ‘em.”

Other employees raised different objections. One woman objected that the settlement does not cover her because she worked as a sergeant and a lieutenant. The motion argues that supervisors and not “similarly situated” because they were supervisors. The lawyers also oppose objections by two others who worked as control specialists, arguing they should not qualify because they did not have director contact with the inmates.

Bernard told FOX10 News that she believes sergeants and lieutenants should be covered because they suffered the same harm as the corrections officers. She said jail leadership told corrections officers that they knew what they getting into when they went to work in a jail. But she said that is not true.

“I had no earthly idea that I would be subjected to that,” she said. “And if I probably knew back then what I knew now, I probably never would have took the job.”

Sheriff Paul Burch told FOX10 News in April that there is only so much a jail can do to control inmate.

“They never offer any kind of solution to prevent it, because you can’t prevent it,” he said at the time.

Bernard said she believes the department could have acted.

“It seem like they should have had our backs a little more than what they did,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.