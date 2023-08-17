St. Mary’s priest speaks out about dismissed Fr. Alex Crow

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. Mary’s pastor, Fr. Stephen Vrazel, is speaking out about former priest, Alex Crow in a Facebook post.

Crow, the 30-year-old who investigators said took off for Italy with an 18-year-old McGill-Toolen grad, has been under extreme scrutiny for weeks now.

Pastor, Stephen Vrazel wrote: “Boy do I have a lot of thoughts about the revelations over the past few weeks, but suffice it to say: Alex Crow is a bad man, and it is good that his actions are being revealed, ugly and bizarre as they are. Some of you may object to me calling him a bad man. (Heck, I’ve known him for many years myself, and I agree that this is not the seminarian I used to know.) You may for instance tend to blame his misdeeds on a demon. However, incorrectly blaming things on demons was kind of his whole approach to ministry. I’m not about to let him off so easy. We should not ascribe to the supernatural what can be explained by natural causes. I’ll believe he’s possessed when I see it with my own eyes. His actions and these letters are not indicative to me of possession. They’re indicative of a manipulator who created a cult of personality around himself (whether he believed his nonsense or not). Alex Crow is responsible for his actions. Continue to pray for the swift return of the girl and the healing of our local community.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.