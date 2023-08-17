Advertise With Us
Student allegedly trying to defend friend airlifted to USA after fight at BCHS

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A fight between two students in the hallway at Baldwin County High School left one injured and airlifted to the hospital.

A school employee pressed their crisis alert button—which all employees have attached to lanyards—and school resource officers jumped into action.

The school was put on a soft lockdown so emergency personnel could quickly get in and out. The other student was taken into custody by Bay Minette Police.

Baldwin County Public Schools said an assault 2nd charge could be pending.

Baldwin County High School Principal Richard Paul sent an email to parents.

FOX10 News talked off-camera to the mother of the student who was airlifted. She said her son was trying to protect a friend.

