Trial continues in 2020 capital murder case

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The capital murder trial of Alexis Young continued Thursday in Mobile with the defendant taking the stand in her own defense.

Young is accused of shooting into an apartment and killing her former boyfriend, Aaron Williams, in 2020.

Prosecutors allege that young was angry that Williams had moved on. They noted that the shooting took place an hour after he posted to Facebook about his new relationship. During cross-examination, Young testified Thursday that that was a coincidence. She said she had gone to the apartment to return some of his belongings.

The trial is expected to resume Friday morning.

Young faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole if she’s convicted.

