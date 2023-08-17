Advertise With Us
Waiting in Hope ministries holding women’s infertility support groups

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The journey to motherhood is sometimes a path that doesn’t always follow the script we imagined. We’re diving into a topic that’s as sensitive as it is courageous: infertility.

Sometimes we feel like these conversations haven’t been talked about enough, but that is why this gathering is all about embracing the power of togetherness. It’s about sharing stories, wiping away tears, and being reminded of the incredible resilience that comes with the journey.

If you’ve ever felt the weight of this experience, know that you’re not alone. And that’s why Waiting in Hope Ministries is now holding infertility support groups. Join them as they explore the sensitivity that surrounds infertility, in a safe haven where women empower each other, through their love of Christ, to rewrite their narratives.

Waiting in Hope (WIH) is a non-profit ministry, created to intentionally encourage, support, and embrace those struggling through the grief of difficulty conceiving. If you are dealing with infertility, miscarriage, adoption, or prolonged “waiting,” then they desire to help you find hope in your waiting. They serve as an infertility resource and guide, walking beside women and couples through this challenging season filled with more negatives than hope.

Event Details:

Waiting in Hope Infertility Launch Night

Tuesday, September 5th at 6:30 PM

Dayspring Baptist Church

The meetings will then follow every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at Dayspring Baptist.

