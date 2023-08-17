Weekend Rundown with iHeart Media (08/18-08/20)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Randy Kennedy with iHeart Media joined us on Studio10 with a look at the weekend rundown.

MOBILE SAENGER SUMMER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES:

BRIDGET JONES’S DIARY- Thurs 7pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN - Sun 3pm, Mobile Saenger Theatre

Tickets may be purchased at the box office only. There are no online sales. The box office opens 2 hours prior to each film. You are encouraged to bring a donation item for United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile when you attend. Just drop your item off at the table in the lobby as you head for the popcorn! CLICK HERE

GALLERY NIGHT PENSACOLA: WONDER YEARS- Fri 5pm-9pm, Downtown Pensacola

You can expect to see: 60+ Artist Vendors; Featured Artist FCAC’s Youth Art Program; A special Youth Entrepreneurial Zone; Food trucks and dozens of dining options; Legal Graffiti; Live music from local young musicians via the Youth Art Stage, and MUCH more! CLICK HERE

BRIDES JUST WANNA HAVE FUN EXPO- Sun 1pm-4pm, Mobile Convention Center, Downtown Mobile

Door prizes, grand prizes and everything you can imagine to plan your perfect wedding. CLICK HERE

