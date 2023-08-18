200+ page audit breaks down alleged mismanagement of funds at Vigor

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - More answers are coming out about the mystery surrounding Vigor High Principal Gerald Cunningham, and his sudden departure.

Cunningham was placed on administrative leave back in March.

He retired last week shortly after the school system said $100,000 of school money had been mismanaged.

FOX10 News obtained the official audit that uncovered the issue and breaks down every expenditure at Vigor between 2021-2022.

The report found several issues that went against proper procedures.

“Local School (Vigor) did not comply with requirements regarding cash receipts and cash disbursements that are applicable to its financial operations.”

The lengthy report also goes on to say...

“There were numerous instances where the checks and the accompanying documentation were not filed......in general, the cash disbursement files were unorganized.”

According to the report, teachers and/or sponsors turned in late receipts worth more than $9,000 multiple times...pointing out that all collected funds should have been turned in daily.

In the report, it says more than $6,000 worth of cash disbursements were given out without documentation of an invoice or paid receipt.

Vigor has been on receivership status since 2021.

This means all purchases had to go through the central office regardless of the dollar amount.

The audit found that didn’t happen several times.

It says several orders were placed before requesting approval from the central office in the amount of $33,000.

It adds more than $4,000 in cash disbursements were given out without the proper approval.

FOX10 News has reached out multiple times to Cunningham and his lawyer, but hasn’t been able to get a response.

The official audit in its entirety is linked here.

