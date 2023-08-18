Austal set to begin $300 million expansion project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Ever since Austal added a steel shipbuilding facility to its Mobile shipyard, business has picked up. Larry Ryder with Austal says the company has won more than $6 billion worth of contracts over the last 12-18 months.

“That $6 billion is the offshore patrol cutter, and the navy surveillance TEGOS program, said Larry Ryder, Vice President of Business Development and External Affairs. “We also have the towing and salvage program for the navy, the dry dock for the Navy.”

Thanks to all of those contracts, Ryder says the workload has outgrown the company’s current facility which is why Austal is set to begin a $300 million expansion project to build four bays that will support bigger projects.

“We’re also going to add a kick building to launch the ships that are coming out of those bays,” said Ryder. “Our conversion to steel means we’re building heavier ships so it’s both to add capacity and also support bigger ships than we’ve built in the past.”

Austal has already received approval from the planning commission and has purchased two pieces of land for the project near the south part of the shipyard for the project. Congressman Jerry Carl says this expansion project could be just the start for Austal.

“To be honest with you I couldn’t put a dollar figure on it. Some of our folks are moving towards submarine and Austal has gotten into the building of the submarine,” said Congressman Jerry Carl. “Then you get into the steel hull you start talking about the Coast Guard so the possibilities are going to be virtually unlimited.”

One of the most notable impacts will be jobs. Austal says it expects to add about 2,200 jobs once the project is finished.

“We’re going to expand our supplier base,” said Ryder. “Over half our supplier base are small businesses in Alabama. We’re going to have more workforce to contribute to the communities, so I think it’s a win all around.”

Ryder says they hope to start construction in January 2024 and plan to have it finished by July 2025. Austal will go before the Mobile City Council on September 5th for a public hearing to get approval for the project.

