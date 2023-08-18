Advertise With Us
Hire One

Community Clean-up Day with Hope Community

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Hope Community is a nonprofit based in Fairhope, Alabama with a mission to nurture unity & human rights through relationship building & interactive education. Started in 2017, Hope Community has been a 100% volunteer movement with 300+ diverse members serving the community with time, sweat equity & financial resources. Our website is www.hopecommunityal.org. We lease about 15 acres between 2 properties in Fairhope South. The Officers of Hope Community are Shawn Graham (President), Pam Williams (Vice President), Susan Godwin (Secretary) & Chris Burgess (Treasurer). On August 5, 2023, Shawn Graham was named the NAACP Service Award Recipient by Alec Barnett, President of the Baldwin County Chapter.

Hope Community will be putting on a Community Clean-up Day event on September 22nd and 23rd at the Anna T Jeanes location 6925 Twin Beech Rd, Fairhope, AL 36532 and the Young Street location 0 Middle Street Fairhope, AL 36532. Why these two locations? Hope Community seeks to preserve both the Historical African American Educational district and the Business, Entertainment & Faith district of Fairhope South in order to create a cultural museum, community hub & teaching farm to promote better mental / physical health, food RX, heal trauma, decrease crime, workforce development & eliminate food insecurity.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Mobile County native Carole Hartley reportedly dies in Maui wildfire
Grand Bay woman reportedly dies in Maui wildfire; sister speaks out

Latest News

Pepsi Soundstage: Shawn Williams
Pepsi Soundstage: Shawn Williams
Snapper cakes
Recipe: Snapper Cakes
Resetting your sleep routine
Sleep strategies to get back on track for the Fall transition
Dishes from Roma Cafe
Roma Café on Studio10
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show