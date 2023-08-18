Community Clean-up Day with Hope Community

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Hope Community is a nonprofit based in Fairhope, Alabama with a mission to nurture unity & human rights through relationship building & interactive education. Started in 2017, Hope Community has been a 100% volunteer movement with 300+ diverse members serving the community with time, sweat equity & financial resources. Our website is www.hopecommunityal.org. We lease about 15 acres between 2 properties in Fairhope South. The Officers of Hope Community are Shawn Graham (President), Pam Williams (Vice President), Susan Godwin (Secretary) & Chris Burgess (Treasurer). On August 5, 2023, Shawn Graham was named the NAACP Service Award Recipient by Alec Barnett, President of the Baldwin County Chapter.

Hope Community will be putting on a Community Clean-up Day event on September 22nd and 23rd at the Anna T Jeanes location 6925 Twin Beech Rd, Fairhope, AL 36532 and the Young Street location 0 Middle Street Fairhope, AL 36532. Why these two locations? Hope Community seeks to preserve both the Historical African American Educational district and the Business, Entertainment & Faith district of Fairhope South in order to create a cultural museum, community hub & teaching farm to promote better mental / physical health, food RX, heal trauma, decrease crime, workforce development & eliminate food insecurity.

