Deputy cleared in fatal Vancleave shooting

By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Office of the Attorney General announced Friday afternoon it has completed its review of a 2022 officer-involved shooting.

The Attorney General’s Office says the Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the incident was justified in their use of force.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, deputies responded to a call on Brad-Al Drive in Vancleave about a man shooting in the neighborhood. The Jackson County Sheriff at the time, Mike Ezell, says when deputies arrived, 49-year-old Richard Quave Jr. pointed a gun toward law enforcement.

That’s when the sheriff says deputies fired at Quave and killed him.

Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) investigated the case until it was turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

