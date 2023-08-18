Deputy cleared in fatal Vancleave shooting

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Office of the Attorney General announced Friday afternoon it has completed its review of a 2022 officer-involved shooting.

The Attorney General’s Office says the Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the incident was justified in their use of force.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, deputies responded to a call on Brad-Al Drive in Vancleave about a man shooting in the neighborhood. The Jackson County Sheriff at the time, Mike Ezell, says when deputies arrived, 49-year-old Richard Quave Jr. pointed a gun toward law enforcement.

That’s when the sheriff says deputies fired at Quave and killed him.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) investigated the case until it was turned over to the Attorney General’s Office.

