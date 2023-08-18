Federal aid now in Moss Point to help with June tornado relief

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - Federal aid is now readily available in Moss Point following an EF-2 tornado in June.

This came days after President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for 16 counties in Mississippi, including Jackson.

Right now, residents with little to no insurance can apply for loans with the Small Business Administration.

The SBA is partnered with FEMA. Officials said contrary to their name, they help businesses of all sizes, homeowners, renters, and non-profits build back stronger.

They offer long-term, low-interest rates for loans and are currently set up at the Riverfront Community Center.

These resources are specifically geared toward residents who are under-insured or without any insurance.

First, applicants must register with FEMA.

“It can be life-changing for homeowners, renters, and businesses of all sizes to help,” said Sally Graham, with the SBA. “We say don’t wait on insurance. You can come and talk to us. We are here and we can go through the process with you.”

Businesses can apply for up to $2 million, with interest rate as low as 4 percent.

Homeowners can apply for up to $500,000 to repair or replace their damaged home.

Homeowners/renters can apply for up to $100,000 for damage to their personal property, the contents of their homes, and automobiles are included in this.

Homeowners/renters interest rate is as low as 2.5 percent

Private nonprofits can apply for damage as low as 2.375 percent interest rate.

Businesses, and private nonprofits in all the contiguous counties to Jackson County (and Jasper County) are eligible to apply for the working capital loans.

Incentives include: no fee to apply, no obligation to take a loan, interest accrues 12 months after the first disbursement, payments begin 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight said FEMA will be boots on the ground at the Riverfront Community Center at 9 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.