Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you would like to watch beautiful dogs of all different breeds competing in Mobile, there’s an event coming next month that you can attend.

The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is scheduled from September 7 - 10. The event will be held at The Grounds, which is located at 1035 Cody Road in Mobile.

For more details on the event, judge list, and the breeds competing, click HERE.

