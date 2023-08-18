MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you would like to watch beautiful dogs of all different breeds competing in Mobile, there’s an event coming next month that you can attend.

The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is scheduled from September 7 - 10. The event will be held at The Grounds, which is located at 1035 Cody Road in Mobile.

For more details on the event, judge list, and the breeds competing, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.