Heat dome back with a vengeance

(WALA) - It has been another very hot day along the Gulf Coast, and even hotter conditions are expected in the extended outlook. Temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees this weekend and near 103 degrees next week. This heat is all driven by the oppressive ridge of high pressure affectionately known as the “heat dome”. This upper-level ridge helps to compress the atmosphere, making it hotter and squashing any rain chances. This large ridge is also influencing steering patterns in the tropics, ushering a tropical wave across the Gulf of Mexico and away from our area.

WEEKEND:

As the ridge strengthens to our north, temperatures will rise this weekend in our area. High temperatures across the area are expected to be near 99 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. Thankfully, our heat indices are expected to be only around 105 degrees this weekend, so we are not expecting to see any excessive heat warnings this weekend. Conditions will stay dry and mostly sunny this weekend, with a low risk for rip currents on Saturday at the beaches.

NEXT WEEK:

A tropical wave will be moving across the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. This may help to trigger a few coastal showers, but no major impacts are expected. However, remember that the rip current risk will be higher at the beach.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The tropics are heating up, which is typical for this time of year. We have a handful of systems we are watching in the Atlantic, and another that will enter the Gulf of Mexico late this weekend. It is this system that may cause some higher rain chances in our area on Monday, but no major impacts are expected at this time.

The system that will be entering the Gulf of Mexico will be moving quickly to the west as the flow aloft pushes it along the edge of the huge heat dome across the central U.S. This means that the system should not have a lot of time to strengthen over the warm Gulf waters, and will likely not impact our area. However, the increased moisture associated with this system may push a few showers into our coastal areas on Monday.

On Tuesday, this system will likely move onshore in Texas. Significant strengthening is not expected with this system, but some beneficial rain may be possible for parts of the Gulf Coast.

We are also tracking 3 tropical waves far out in the Atlantic at this time. These waves all have a chance to develop into our next named system, but rampant dry air across the Atlantic will likely prevent these systems from getting very far. One wave close to the Caribbean may have some impacts on the Lesser Antilles and Puerto Rico, but no significant development is expected at this time.

