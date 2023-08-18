MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Those nice cooler mornings are gone and the heat, and humidity will dominate the Gulf Coast weather pattern for the next several days. You can tell it’s more humid this morning, and highs today should reach 100 degrees. Heat index values will be around 105. The “feels like” temps could reach 110 to 115 next week as the heat dome continues to plague us for a while longer.

This dome will help to steer “Hilary” into the west coast of the U.S and steer a Gulf Low away from us and towards the Texas coast. That being said, we’ll have to watch things closely for any potential changes. Elsewhere in the Tropics, we have four disturbances we are watching. 3 are in the central Atlantic. Another is north of Cuba and headed towards the Gulf. For now, it looks like we’ll see no impacts.

