Heat wave returns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - I hope you’ve enjoyed the (slightly) cooler temps of the past couple of days. Unfortunately, even this small relief didn’t last.

Our Friday afternoon temps will be back in the upper 90s, and heat index values will return to the oppressive levels we’ve grown accustomed to.

The heat wave will continue into the weekend, and next week it may get even hotter. The models are calling for numbers well above 100 for next Wednesday and Thursday. Yikes!

Tropics: Things are exploding in the tropics. We’re tracking three systems lined up in the tropical Atlantic. Of more immediate concern is a tropical wave tracking east to west across the Gulf in a couple of days. Significant development risk is low, and it would most likely be headed towards Texas, but we’ll keep an eye on it since conditions in the Gulf are highly favorable.

