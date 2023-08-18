Advertise With Us
Loxley Police: man stabbed in back over drugs

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Loxley man had to be flown to the hospital Friday morning, August 18, 2023 after police said he was stabbed in the back by a housemate.  Investigators said an argument started inside the home over drugs and then escalated outside in the driveway, resulting in the stabbing.

Loxley Police responded to a home on Peterson Lane just after 4:00 a.m.  They found the victim outside the residence and their suspect nearby.  Twenty -two-year-old Tarique Alanzo Walker was taken into custody after investigators said he admitted to stabbing his housemate in the driveway of the home.

Loxley Police said 22-year-old Tarique Alanzo Walker of Jamaica stabbed housemate in back while arguing over marijuana(Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

“It started in the house, in a bedroom.  It was over marijuana,” explained Loxley Police detective, Sgt. Zach Kuiken.  “That’s what started the argument which turned into a physical altercation.”

Police said the stabbing happened at what they describe as a boarding house on the south side of town.  There were several other people at the home at the time who told police they witnessed the two men arguing inside.

“Multiple adults live there, pay rent.  Some are from out of the country,” Kuiken said.  “Our subject in this case is from Jamaica.  They live there seeking work.”

Police didn’t know the condition of the victim Friday afternoon but said the injuries were serious enough for first responders to call in the helicopter.

“I’m not sure about EMS’s policy about life-flights but Fire Department did advise that subject was conscious and alert when he was transported,” Kuiken recalled.

Tarique Walker is in the Baldwin County Jail, charged with assault 2nd.  His bond is set at $5,000.

