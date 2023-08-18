Mobile Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy invites applicants

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department and the Mobile Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni Association announced the next session of the Mobile Citizen’s Police Academy will start Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

The 10-week course provides an up-close look at what police officers do and it instills an understanding of how units within the department operate.

“The Mobile Police Department’s Citizens Academy is a valued program that bridges the Department to our community to educate and inform our citizens about police work. The Citizens Academy helps build stronger relations with the citizens we serve. In addition, the Mobile Police Department Citizens Academy Alumni Association has become integrated within the Department in the way of support that is immeasurable to our operation, and to that we are humbly grateful,” said Chief of Police Paul Prine.

Attendees of the course regularly comment about the benefits of learning details related to the various divisions and units within the Mobile Police Department.

“I was curious to know how my local police department worked and what they were doing to combat crime in my area. The academy exceeded my expectations!” said Tiffany Harris-James, chief executive officer at Working with Tiffany. “Not only did I learn about the different divisions in our police department, I also had the opportunity to meet detectives, officers, and staff. The class took field trips, learned about the Mounted Unit (Horseback riders), had demonstrations with the [Traffic Safety Unit] Police Motorcycles, and had private access to the 911 Communications Center. I made some great friendships with my classmates and gained a profound respect for the men and women in blue. The best part was the ride along with a police officer, which was an experience I will never forget. I highly recommend attending the Mobile Citizens Police Academy, it’s a unique opportunity to learn more about our local police department and the people who serve and protect our community.”

Participant Requirements

• Reside in Mobile County or work in the City of Mobile

• Be at least 21 years of age

• Have no significant arrest history

• Present a valid Alabama driver’s license

• Be willing to undergo a background check

How to Apply

Deadline to apply is September 1, 2023. To download an application, go to https://www.mobilepd.org/uploads/MobileCitizensPoliceAcademyApplication.pdf or call 251.208.2720 for more information.

