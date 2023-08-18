Advertise With Us
Mother of 6-year-old shot in Mobile says child is paralyzed

Bond was also set this morning for the 19-year-old charged in connection to the case
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge this morning set bond for teen accused of shooting a 6-year-old boy Tuesday in Mobile.

On Wednesday night, Aug. 9, Mobile police arrested 19-year-old Zaire Hughes. They say Hughes shot into an apartment complex on Azalea Road Tuesday morning, hitting a 6-year-old boy.

On Friday, the judge set bond totaling $75,000 dollars, cash or corporate surety for Hughes. The bond breaks down as a $50,000 cash bond or corporate surety for first-degree assault, and a $25,000 bond for discharging a firearm into an occupied building. The judge also ordered Hughes to wear an ankle monitor, be placed on house arrest and have no contact with the victim’s family.

The victim’s mother says her child is now paralyzed, but is responsive, moving his hands and opening his eyes. She also says her son has three fractured ribs.

Hughes will have an arraignment on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

