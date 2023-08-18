Names released in fatal RV vs. truck crash near Sioux Falls

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnesota man and two Alabama residents have been identified as the three people who died Monday afternoon in a crash near Sioux Falls.

The incident happened at 4:16 p.m. about 13 miles west of Sioux Falls on Interstate 90.

The Department of Public Safety states a 2014 Ram 3500 was traveling west on I-90 and sideswiped multiple vehicles before crossing into the eastbound lane and crashing head-on into a 2018 Thor Motor Coach RV.

Authorities report that both vehicles were engulfed in fire destroying identifying features and documents.

Interstate traffic in both directions was rerouted.

The driver of the 2014 Ram 3500 — 32-year-old Oday Qabsees — sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the 2018 Thor Motor Coach RV — 58-year-old Stephen Hudson of Alabama — sustained fatal injuries.

The passenger of the RV — 60-year-old Brenda Hudson of Alabama — sustained fatal injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

