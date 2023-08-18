Advertise With Us
Pepsi Soundstage: Shawn Williams

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shawn Williams joined us on the Pepsi Soundstage to sing her song, “I Want More”.

Hailing from the melting pot of New Orleans, Shawn Williams makes music that’s every bit as diverse and hauntingly soulful as her hometown. She calls it “alt-rocka country billy, serial killer blues,” carving out an atmospheric sound that blends amplified guitars, rawly honest lyrics, and nocturnal arrangements into her own brand of Americana-noire.

You can catch her performing at Gary’s Brew and Biergarten in Pensacola on August 18th at 6 PM. You can find additional dates on her website.

To get in contact with Shawn, you can email booking@shawnwilliamsmusic.com.

