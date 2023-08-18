Recipe: Snapper Cakes

Oso at Bear Point Harbor is getting us ready for Hooked on a Cure to benefit Children’s of Alabama.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound steamed snapper

2 Tablespoons (one stock) green onion, sliced thin

1 Tablespoon finely chopped parsley

2 whisked eggs

½ Tablespoon creole mustard

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs

2 Tablespoons diced celery

2 Tablespoons diced red bell pepper

2 Tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning

¼ cup mayonnaise

STEPS:

Step 1: Process breadcrumbs very finely in robot-coup.

Step 2: Combine all ingredients except the snapper in a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly until a solid mass is formed.

Step 3: Remove all bones from snapper, then fold into paste.

Step 4: Once the mixture is blended, mold into 3.5-ounce crabcakes and coat in panko breadcrumbs.

Step 5: Heat oil in a skillet and pan-sear until golden brown.

BUSINESS INFO:

OSO at Bear Point Harbor, 5749 Bay La Launch Ave, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Website: https://www.osobearpoint.com/ OSO serves a full menu of items sure to suit everyone – seafood, burgers, steaks and more. Guests are able to enjoy their meal while watching the water from their main dining room, upstairs area, outside decks and tiki bar. If the direct view of sunsets are not enough to keep guests satisfied, OSO books local and touring music artists for additional entertainment.

SPECIAL EVENT INFO:

Children’s of Alabama 1600 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233

Website: https://www.childrensal.org/

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout Central Alabama. Ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children’s is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children’s full-time physicians, as well as private practicing community physicians.

SPECIAL EVENT INFORMATION-- Children’s of Alabama’s third annual Hooked on a Cure event, a fundraiser benefiting patients from the Alabama Gulf Coast treated at Children’s of Alabama. This exciting event will take place from Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Bear Point Harbor. Fishing enthusiasts and friends from Mobile and Baldwin counties are invited to experience a weekend of offshore fishing. Children’s of Alabama patients and their families in the area are invited to attend the Hooked on a Cure event, where they will be celebrated and honored. Four-man teams are eligible to register for the fishing tournament. The offshore fishing registration is $500 per boat – with an additional $25 to participate in the jackpot category. All boats must be under the bridge by Bear Point Harbor by 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or to register online, visit give.childrensal.org/hookedonacure or call Kerrie Benson at (251) 610-4969. Event updates will be posted regularly to facebook.com/ChildrensHookedonaCure.

