Advertise With Us
Hire One

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 on the run following chase in north Mobile County

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One person died and another is being sought following a pursuit in the northern part of Mobile County Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators were seeking two suspects wanted for theft, according to Sheriff Paul Burch.

The MCSO said deputies had gone to the 10000 block of Mason Ferry Road to speak with the grandparents of 21-year-old James Leon Barker about his location when they spotted him leaving from the back of the residence and running towards the woods, authorities said.

Baker and another unknown subject got on Polaris side-by-side utility task vehicle and fled down Mason Ferry Road, Burch said. Deputies chased them and the pair lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree in the 10000 block of Mason Ferry Road at Log Road, according to Burch.

One suspect was ejected and died, Burch said.

According to MCSO, Baker ran off into the nearby woods. He was wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone who sees Baker or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department at 251-574-8633 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in Semmes shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Semmes; suspect in custody
6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Mobile PD: 6-year-old boy shot at Summer Place Apartments
Alex Crow
MCSO releases letter allegedly written by former priest Alex Crow to 18-year-old woman
22-year-old Curtellius James, suspect in deadly Semmes shooting
MCSO identifies both victim and suspect in deadly shooting in Semmes
Mobile County native Carole Hartley reportedly dies in Maui wildfire
Grand Bay woman reportedly dies in Maui wildfire; sister speaks out

Latest News

2020 capital murder trial continues
UPDATE: Mobile County jury convicts woman of capital murder
The Norfolk Southern train derailment in DeKalb County
Norfolk Southern train derails in DeKalb County near Battelle
Marco Perez
Accused Mobile cop killer wants statements to investigators thrown out
Mobile Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy invites applicants