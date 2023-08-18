Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 on the run following chase in north Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - One person died and another is being sought following a pursuit in the northern part of Mobile County Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators were seeking two suspects wanted for theft, according to Sheriff Paul Burch.

The MCSO said deputies had gone to the 10000 block of Mason Ferry Road to speak with the grandparents of 21-year-old James Leon Barker about his location when they spotted him leaving from the back of the residence and running towards the woods, authorities said.

Baker and another unknown subject got on Polaris side-by-side utility task vehicle and fled down Mason Ferry Road, Burch said. Deputies chased them and the pair lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree in the 10000 block of Mason Ferry Road at Log Road, according to Burch.

One suspect was ejected and died, Burch said.

According to MCSO, Baker ran off into the nearby woods. He was wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone who sees Baker or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department at 251-574-8633 immediately.

