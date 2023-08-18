Sleep strategies to get back on track for the Fall transition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, people lose an average of 15.5 hours of sleep during the summer (about 10 minutes a night). It happens for a variety of reasons, including a leisurely pace of life, traveling more, spending more time outside, less structured routines, and fewer obligations. The adjustment from summer’s slower pace to the more hectic fall and back-to-school season can be challenging.

We spoke with Sleep Specialist Dr. Shelby Harris with Natrol Melatonin to share some timely sleep strategies to get sleep patterns back to normal. She discusses simple ways to inspire quality rest by supporting a healthy sleep routine, including melatonin basics. Dr. Harris also explained how a simple, natural supplement is a safer and better option than many sleep aid drugs. She mentioned how to properly use the supplement melatonin, and why Natrol is focusing on helping consumers learn how to get back on track during this transition.

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM is a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist in New York. She is board certified in Behavioral Sleep Medicine and treats a wide variety of sleep, anxiety, and depression issues. Her self-help book is The Women’s Guide to Overcoming Insomnia. Dr. Harris is a Clinical Associate Professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Neurology and Psychiatry, and before that was the director of the Behavioral Sleep Medicine Program at the Sleep-Wake Disorders Center at Montefiore Medical Center. She has been a columnist for the NY Times, and has been featured in the New Yorker, Washington Post, CBS Mornings, Today Show, GMA, and The Drew Barrymore Show.

