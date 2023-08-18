Thousands of students expected to move-in this weekend at the University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jag nation is back in full force. As students move into their dorms at the University of South Alabama this weekend.

The fall semester officially starts on Tuesday. So, this weekend, students will have a chance to get acclimated to the campus before classes begin.

“Move-in day is always busy. But the great thing about the move-in day that we do here at South is that we have over 600 volunteers between the two days who are going to meet the first-year students and our returning students to help them get settled,” Dean of Students Dr. Mike Mitchell said.

And that includes first-year students like Jada Bedford who comes to Mobile from Chicago.

“I’m very excited. I’m excited to rush this year, but I’m nervous about finding my classes on campus,” Bedford said.

Although she is nervous about finding her classes. She’s glad that she found Mobile and the University of South Alabama.

“I heard about it through friends. Then I visited it over Thanksgiving break when I was going on vacation. And then I fell in love with it,” Bedford said.

And she’s part of an incoming class that’s helping to celebrate the 60-year anniversary of the university.

“These new students are starting the beginning of their four years, but this year we’re hoping to help remind them that this place has been around for 60 years. And that there have been so many students that have come before them, and who have been able to be successful and create their own stories here by starting at South Alabama,” Dr. Mitchell said.

And more than 1,700 students are expected to arrive this weekend, which according to the university is a 7 percent increase from 2022.

Students are invited to a convocation at 11 a.m. on Monday in the Mitchell Center to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the university.

