Brush fire blackens 65 acres in Theodore

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Dozens of firefighters battled a brush fire and protect homes after the large blaze broke out Friday afternoon off Deakle Road in Theodore.

Authorities said about 65 acres burned.

According to Benji Elmore with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire is contained and under control tonight, but forestry units are keeping an eye on it.

Crews also responded to fires in Bayou La Batre, Citronelle and Creola on Friday.

Forestry officials are asking people to limit outdoor burning until we get some rain.

