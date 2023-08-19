COLD CASE: Close friend of Debra Pritchett encouraged by latest developments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Renewed interest in a cold case -- a tip leading Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators to excavate property in Wilmer where 26-year-old Debra Pritchett lived at the time of her disappearance.

The nursing student and mother of four -- just vanished in January, 1998. Sheriff Paul Burch says they’ve always had a suspect. Now those who knew Debra best hope new information will lead them closer to a conclusion in the case.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Debbie -- she was just like my child,” said Patty Cole.

Although it’s been more than 25 years -- close friend Patty Cole says those who were closest to Debra -- never believed she was missing.

“Me and all of us who worked with her and loved her so dearly -- we knew she was dead. I still believe she was dead,” said Patty.

Those who knew her best called her Debbie. Patty Cole recalls Debbie made such a good first impression -- her boss was so impressed with Debbie as a waitress -- she hired her as a medical assistant.

“She was just that dynamic -- that you instantly liked her -- nobody disliked Debbie,” said Patty.

Debbie became like family. So you can imagine when Patty got the call she was missing.

“It was a shocking blow,” said Patty.

That was in January 1998. At that point Debbie was enrolled in nursing school.

“There was just no way in our minds that she just up and left and went somewhere. She would never make any major decisions or go anywhere. And I hate to sound arrogant -- but she would have never done anything major like that without talking to me about it. She would have told me if she was planning to leave or what she was planning to do. Like nursing school -- she asked me what I thought about it -- and I encouraged her to enroll,” recalled Patty.

A devoted mother -- Patty also says there’s no way -- Debbie would have left her 2-year-old son CJ and newborn daughter Brianna. Born with Down Syndrome -- Brianna was just six months old and recently had heart surgery at UAB. Patty read us a letter written by Debbie thanking fellow employees for their support during that time.

“First and foremost -- I would like to thank everyone for all of your thoughts, concerns, and especially your prayers,” read Patty. “I only hope I’LL be special enough to give my special baby -- everything she needs. She’s such a wonderful baby and we love her. With God’s help and everyone’s continued support and prayers -- we’ll be fine.”

Brianna would die six months after Debbie’s disappearance. And as cases do -- they sometimes go cold. By the year 2000 -- Patty a nurse herself -- had moved to Texas. A year or two later -- she got a visit by then MCSO cold case investigator & now Sheriff Paul Burch and another colleague.

“I was really excited when they called me and asked if they could come out there because I thought -- they must know something different than what they knew before,” said Patty.

While it wouldn’t pan out -- 25 Years later Patty is encouraged the case is still a top priority -- and longs for justice for the young woman she loves like a daughter.

“We think of Debbie every day -- she was that kind of person -- you don’t forget her because she’s been gone for 25 years,” said Patty. “The only way I will rest is when I know her body has been found and she’s been put to a decent rest -- and that’s what I pray for.”

Anyone with information about Debbie’s disappearance is asked to contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office -- 251-574-8633.

