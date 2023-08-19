Intense heat in the forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prepare for possible record heat throughout the extended outlook. Today, temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees, with even higher temperatures expected next week. This heat is driven by the oppressive ridge of high pressure known as the “heat dome”. This upper-level ridge compresses the atmosphere, making it hotter and squashing any rain chances. It is also influencing steering patterns in the tropics, which is ushering a tropical wave across the Gulf of Mexico and away from our area.

WEEKEND:

As the ridge strengthens, temperatures will soar. Highs are expected to be near 100 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. However, heat indices are only forecast to be around 105 degrees this weekend due to slightly drier air aloft, so excessive heat warnings are not anticipated. Conditions will remain dry and mostly sunny this weekend, with a low risk of rip currents on Saturday at the beaches. The rip current risk is expected to increase on Sunday as a tropical wave enters the Gulf of Mexico.

TROPICS:

While there are a few areas of interest in the tropics, our main focus will be on the wave entering the Gulf of Mexico. This wave will track to our south on Sunday and Monday, then come ashore on Tuesday near the Texas and Mexico border. Although this wave has a small window to develop, it is not expected to become a significant storm. The main impacts to the western Gulf Coast will be rain, which should help drought conditions in that area. For the FOX10 viewing area, a few coastal showers and storms are possible early Monday as the wave passes to our south, but the biggest impact will be rip currents. There is a moderate risk of rip currents at our area beaches on Monday. Pay attention to local beach flags!

INTENSE HEAT NEXT WEEK:

Tuesday through the end of the week looks absurdly hot, with some forecast models predicting numbers well above 100 degrees. Prepare for near-record heat and steamy conditions. Outdoor plans may need to be altered to account for the heat, and outdoor sporting events and practices will definitely feel the impact of the heat. It is important to do what you can to stay safe. Looking long-term, the heat is expected to stick around for the next 10 days.

