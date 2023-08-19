Mobile judge’s son accepts plea bargain, admits to 2017 murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The son of a city judge has accepted a plea bargain that allows him to avoid a capital murder trial.

Timothy Gerald Hall Jr., whose mother is Mobile Municipal Judge Shelbonnie Hall, pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in Mobile County Circuit Court. Lang Floyd, a retired Baldwin County judge who presided over the case after the Mobile County judges recused themselves, sentenced Hall to the agreed-up prison term of 28 years.

The judge ordered that Hall, 33, of Mobile, serve that sentence at the same time he serves a 20-year prison term for a probation revocation on a robbery conviction. Hall’s arrest on the murder charge triggered the probation revocation.

“We’re extremely pleased,” defense attorney Dennis Knizley said Friday. “He was looking at a 20-year sentence already.”

Prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty, but Hall risked an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole had he been convicted of capital murder.

The charge dates to the 2017 home invasion slaying of 70-year-ild Larry Willingham, whose badly beaten body was discovered in his home on Pleasant Valley Road. It was a cold case for about a year until investigators matched blood found at the scene to Hall’s DNA through the Combined DNA Index System.

Stephen Winters, the district attorney in Clarke, Washington and Choctaw counties, handled the prosecution after the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office stepped aside. He told FOX10 News on Friday that the age of the case played a role in the decision to offer the plea bargain.

Hall lived across the street from Willingham, but Winters said they appear not to have known each other.

“There was no connection between Timothy and the family of the victim,” he said. “I think it was just random.”

Winters said the DNA evidence is what tied Hall to the murder.

“That was basically all the evidence we had, was just one drop of blood,” he said.

