Moss Point FEMA assistance recovery center opens

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WALA) - A recovery center has opened in the city of Moss Point, where a tornado hit in June.

Early Saturday morning, a recovery center to help Moss Point FEMA assistance applicants opened its doors at the Riverfront Community Center.

“It’s a form of outreach. And this is where applicants for FEMA disaster assistance can come if they have questions and they want face to face dialogue with recovery specialists,” said Jim Homstad, a FEMA Media Relations Specialist.

Dozens of homes were destroyed after an EF-2 Tornado ripped through the community two months ago. After weeks of waiting, President Joe Biden signed a disaster declaration earlier this week, approving federal assistance to help the city.

“FEMA grants specifically can help with things like home repair and housing assistance,” Homstad explains. “That’s a big item right there. So again, you’re not going to know whether you’re eligible unless you apply. So we really encourage people to apply.”

Employees with FEMA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are working alongside one another inside this recovery center.

“It’s all with the intent to get disaster survivors all the funding that they could be eligible for and in terms of FEMA assistance, it’s grant funding, you don’t have to pay it back,” said Homstad.

Applicants can also meet with a specialist from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which offers low interest disaster loans.

Homstad adds, when applying, you might also be asked to apply for a loan, which you DO NOT have to accept. He says if you’re not approved for the loan, you will be redirected to FEMA.

You can apply for FEMA assistance by doing any of the following:

- Visit this website – https://www.fema.gov/assistance/individual

- Applying via the FEMA app

- Calling 800-621-3362

The hours of operation for help applying for FEMA assistance at the Riverfront Community Center can be found at the bottom of this page.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.