Movies will hit the big screen at the former Crescent Theater, now Push Cinema

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Movies are returning to the silver screen at what was once Crescent Theater in Downtown Mobile.

The red velvet chairs in Crescent Theater have set empty since late April. The theater opened and closed off and on the past year as it juggled financial obstacles.

Several benefactors tried to keep it open, but it wasn’t enough. The theater shut its doors for good in April.

But recently, a new message emerged on the marquee, catching folks’ attention...’Push Cinema... Coming Soon.’

FOX10 News sat down with Ziare Perryman, the man behind the mission and new owner of Push Cinema.

“I want to create careers and opportunities for people that they don’t know exist because a lot of people see film and don’t know it’s a whole department of people,” explained Perryman.

“Push is a name that one of my older brothers gave me awhile back because they all have names that start with ‘P’. Keep pushing, that’s my main concern,” he added.

A local filmmaker, Perryman is well-versed in writing, producing, shooting and editing a variety of content.

“I’ve got a love for the Crescent. I came to the Crescent- first time I came to the Crescent, I actually showed one of my short films, and I had all of my people make it a red carpet event, so I love the Crescent , it had a big mark on my career, but it’s time for a change,” he stated.

Among those changes, folks can expect a new twist.

“We will do live comedy, karaoke, open mics.”

Still, Perryman says he doesn’t want to lose Crescent’s nostalgia. He reassures the public that they can still catch their favorite productions.

“Of course, we’re going to show Rocky Horror, that’s been the demand, a lot of people around here have been asking me about- of course, we’re going to show movies like that, the Christmas movies, the movies that they expect,” he said.

While Perryman plans to revamp and remodel the space, he says it’s not his main focus.

His biggest goal is to blaze a trail for the film industry in the Port City and beyond.

“A lot of people have nothing to do and acting is something that can get you out of the streets and get you out of the hood. So I just want to open up another lane for the culture to show them- hey, we’ve got a movie lane right here in Mobile. You don’t have to go to L.A. or New York,” he concluded.

Perryman says he’s committed to ensuring Push Cinema is here to stay.

“It will be long-lasting because I have a nice support system of people who will make sure we get the right movies. We’re going to keep it new,” he said.

Perryman says his goal is to open Push Cinema’s doors September 1st, but it could be closer to October.

More information can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.